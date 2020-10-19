Madhuri Dixit Nene pens a heartfelt note for husband Shriram Nene



Madhuri Dixit Nene is known to express effortlessly on screen and has some iconic characters and songs attached to her name. Just a couple of days back, she celebrated her anniversary with her husband Dr Shriram Nene and her social media was flooded with comments from fans across the world.

Today she took to Instagram to share a picture with her husband with a caption that came straight from her heart. She wrote, “Every anniversary marks another year in our journey. It was great sharing it with all of you. Thank you for all the love.” Sweet, isn’t it?