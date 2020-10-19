Lucas Bravo Is Extra Proud of This One Emily in Paris Scene

As a Parisian himself, Bravo also enjoyed getting to shoot in a city he got to rediscover all over again.

“It was such a special experience because when you’ve been in this city for that long—I’ve been here for 15 years now—you think you know everything and everywhere and you feel like, ‘This is my city now. There’s no secrets.’ And then you have a team, Darren and his vision, showing you how little you know of your own city and how little you know of things you already know,” he said. “I continued surfing that ecstatic wave of, ‘Wow, this is where I live! Take a step back and enjoy it.’ I continued surfing that wave even once everybody left and went back to the States.”

When it comes to which characters inspired his take on Gabriel, Bravo also revealed that he turned to Sex and the City‘s Aidan to prepare for the role.

“I was also a fan of the show and growing up I really loved Aidan,” Bravo said. “His portrayal, this kind of caveman making furniture with his stuff. Since Gabriel is also crafty and is kind of down to earth, to a certain extent, I got inspired by Aidan.”

Will Gabriel and Emily continue to fall for each other? Fingers crossed for a season two renewal.