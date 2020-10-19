LSU QB Myles Brennan questionable for game vs. South Carolina

Things continue to go from bad to worse for the LSU Tigers.

Per Michael Wayne Bratton of Saturday Down South, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron told reporters on Monday that starting quarterback Myles Brennan may miss Saturday’s game versus the South Carolina Gamecocks because of a lower-body injury.

Additionally, Orgeron explained that Brennan wouldn’t have faced the Florida Gators this past Saturday had that contest not been postponed to December because of coronavirus-related issues.

“He was not going to play last week,” Orgeron said. “We were expecting him back early during the week. I just talked to (LSU’s team trainer), he’s questionable. It’s taking a little bit more time for him to heal. He’s going to be questionable for the game.

“Myles has a significant injury do his lower body, something that we think will heal. Taking longer than we expected to heal. We thought he’d be back today, I don’t know if he’s going to play in this game.”

Across three games, two of which were losses, Brennan notched 1,112 passing yards with 11 throwing touchdowns and three interceptions. True freshmen TJ Finley and Max Johnson are behind Brennan on the depth chart, but it’s unknown who would start under center if Brennan can’t play on Saturday.

“They both had fantastic weeks,” Orgeron said, according to Alex Scarborough of ESPN. “Both of them are impressive.

“Whoever has the best week is going to start.”