‘Love and Marriage’ Star Melody Holt Confirms Husband Martell Got Side Chick Pregnant

The reality TV star and book author, who filed for divorce from Martell earlier this year, angrily says on an Instagram Live stream, ‘You told me you had a baby on the way.’

–

Even though Melody Holt has reportedly filed for divorce from Martell, it doesn’t mean their issues are completely over. The TV personality and author recently confirmed through an Instagram Live session that her estranged husband cheated on her and got his side chick pregnant.

It all started after Martell took to Instagram Stories on Sunday, October 18 to throw shade at his “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” co-star. “When it’s your ‘ex’s’ time to get the kids and they’re no show,” he wrote on the photo-sharing site.

Not one to remain silent after learning of what he wrote, Melody held a livestream session to explain what exactly happened, blaming it all on Martell because according to her, he was the one who made things complicated when it should have been the exact opposite. At one point during the stream, Melody dropped a bombshell regarding Martell’s relationship with his side chick, Arionne Curry.

“No matter it is, I left you I filed for divorce you told me you had a baby on the way,” she told her viewers during the stream. “You told me you had a baby on the way, my toe. …So why are you bothering me?”





Rumors of Arionne expecting a baby with Martell first made its way round the Internet last month, when blogger Tasha K alleged that her due date is in December. She also claimed to have been in constant contact with Arionne ever since her interview earlier this year in which the latter said that she has been in relationship with Martell for about five years. During that time, she tried to leave Martell several times, but he refused to let her go.

Melody filed for divorce from Martell in June of this year, citing “irretrievable breakdown” as the reason for their divorce.