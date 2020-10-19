Look Back at Lady Gaga’s Best Fashion Moments Ever

All hail the fashion queen!

When you think fashion, you should think Lady Gaga! For over a decade the Grammy-winning singer has managed to both inspire and make the world completely jealous with her standout fashion pieces. Yes, we all remember the meat dress!

Year after year she finds new and intriguing ways to add a little more zest to her wardrobe and keep us all on our toes. That’s one of the many reasons she’s a 2020 E! People’s Choice Award nominee for the Style Star award.

Of course the competition is steep this year with the other nominees being Janelle Monae, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian West, Lil Nas X, Rihanna, Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya. Talk about a fierce fashion roundup!

Before the big awards show, and before you cast your vote for the ultimate fashion savant, check out all of Lady Gaga’s most fashionable looks from all of her years in the spotlight.