Lithuanians with coronavirus vote at drive-in polling stations

Lithuania has introduced COVID-19-friendly voting booths as citizens head to the polls for the second round of national elections.

Some citizens cast ballots from their cars in special drive-in polling stations amid a spike in COVID-19 infections.

Voters were instructed to arrive alone in their vehicles, wear face masks, and drop their votes into ballot boxes at four such drive-in stations across the country.

Only those in isolation and on an official list can vote in this new way until Thursday.

All other registered voters can cast their ballots in the runoff at regular polling stations on October 25.

The opposition conservative Homeland Union party claimed victory in the first round of the election earlier this month, while the Farmers and Greens Union, which forms the backbone of the current governing coalition, came in second.

Analysts believe Homeland Union will be successful in the runoff and will form a new centre-right coalition in the 141-seat assembly.

So far, Lithuania has recorded 7,726 coronavirus cases and 113 deaths.

Earlier this year, Czech citizens also cast their ballots from their cars, a measure forced by the coronavirus pandemic.