Listen to Snippet of Kanye West and DaBaby’s Upcoming Collaboration

WENN/Instagram

The hip-hop superstar and fashion mogul first teased a collaboration with the ‘Suge’ rapper over the weekend, sharing on social media a screenshot of their recent text messages.

It looks like Kanye West and DaBaby really have a joint song coming soon. Just one day after teasing the collaboration, the rapper and fashion mogul shared on social media a snippet of their project which is apparently a remix of his presidential campaign song “Nah Nah Nah”.

In the snippet, DaBaby could be heard rapping over trap beats and trilling flutes, “Let me get ’em Ye/ They gonna hate on me [unintelligible] anyway/ They only call me when they have a bill to pay/ Ain’t nobody ask me how I feel today.” Kanye wrote in the caption, “DABABY TURNED THIS VERSE AROUND SO QUICK ITS INSPIRATIONAL TO SEE HOW FAST WE CAN MOVE AS A PEOPLE. I HAD TO GIVE YALL AT LEAST A SNIPPET.”

Kanye first teased a collaboration with DaBaby over the weekend, sharing a screenshot of the text message he had with the “Suge” rapper. “Thank you for everything bro,” Kanye told his fellow rapper, who responded, “Nah Thank you! Been inspired. Still inspired! Since graduation,” a nod to Kanye’s 2007 album.

Kanye originally shared “Nah Nah Nah” as a “theme song” for a viral clip, before making the full version of the song available on all streaming platforms last week. Produced by himself and Dem Jointz, the song finds Kanye touching on a number of subjects, including his presidential run and his complaints about the news media. He also raps about his recent issues with how his record label has been handling his masters.





“If I put myself in harm’s way to get my own masters/ They’ll put theyself in harm’s way to stay the master,” he spits his bars. “They’ll put theyself in harm’s way ’cause they ain’t askin’/ They’ll put theyself in harm’s way, the slaves are massive.”