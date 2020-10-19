Lily James and Dominic West ‘All Over Each Other’ on Flight to Rome

WENN/Avalon

The ‘Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again’ actress and her ‘The Pursuit of Love’ co-star were also pictured cuddling at the airport while waiting for their departure from Rome.

New pictures of Lily James and Dominic West‘s scandalous affair have emerged online as more onlookers spoke up on their seemingly passionate relationship. The two were spotted at the airport in Rome last Monday, October 12 at the end of their romantic trip.

The 31-year-old actress and the 50-year-old actor showed some PDA while waiting for their departure from the Italian capital. At one point, the “Downton Abbey” alum was seen leaning on the “Chicago” star’s shoulder.

Lily kept herself warm in a white blouse and wide-legged jeans with white tennis shoes and a taupe duster jacket. Her chestnut brown locks were tucked behind her ears with a black headband. Dominic, meanwhile, wore a sky blue shirt with navy jeans and a matching gilet. He also wore a pair of brown sneakers, with both of them sporting face masks.

As if their pictures during their trip in Rome were not enough to show their feelings for each other, onlookers have detailed how affectionate they were on their flight to Rome with British Airways. “I recognised him instantly but wasn’t sure who she was. At first, I thought she was his daughter, as I knew he was around 50 and you could tell she was a lot younger,” said an eyewitness to The Sun.

“Within minutes of the plane leaving, they began kissing and cuddling after both removed their masks,” the source dished. “They looked like a couple heading for a dirty weekend and they were all over each other. They were French kissing and there was a lot of necking going on.”

The businessman, who shared the same flight with Lily and Dominic, added, “When they were on the plane they behaved very much like a couple. He was whispering passionately in her ear while they kissed.” He went on claiming, “I didn’t know who she was until I saw the story in the paper about him and her in Rome.”

Lily and Dominic sparked affair speculation with their intimate trip to Rome. They were pictured sharing an electric scooter, while he placed his hands around Lily’s waist. The BAFTA Award-winning actor was also seen giving her a kiss on the neck and tenderly touching her hair while sitting at a table outside a restaurant.

Despite their PDA pics, Dominic and his wife Catherine FitzGerald have announced that they are very much still together. Returning to his home in London, he posed with his wife of ten years in front of the onlookers and media who gathered out front on Tuesday, October 13. They also handed out a note which read, “Our marriage is strong and we’re still very much together.” It was also signed by both of them individually.

Meanwhile, Lily has canceled her appearance on “Today” in the wake of the affair scandal. The British actress was scheduled to appear on the morning show on Monday, October 19 to promote her new Netflix drama “Rebecca“, alongside co-star Armie Hammer, but both of them have now cancelled their interview.