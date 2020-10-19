Letitia Wright Contemplates the Future of Black Panther

While fans await updates on how Black Panther 2 will honor Boseman’s legacy, they can watch Wright’s upcoming shows. She has taken on impressive roles in projects like the Agatha Christie blockbuster Death on the Nile, Steve McQueen‘s Small Axe and the upcoming thriller Silent Twins. She said she’s fueled by the “desire to show Black girls in a different light.”

And although Wright has mastered the art of acting and has taken Hollywood by storm, she admitted she doesn’t quite have the same handle on the dating scene.

She said that Star Wars actor John Boyega (who attended the heavenly 2018 Met Gala with Wright) asked why she’s not dating anyone. She responded, “I was like, ‘John man, it’s a waste of my time! Like date for what? Do you date?’ He replied, ‘Tish, man, of course, I date! I need to scout my wife!'”

The Guyanese-British actress also had a little chat with British director Dominic Savage while working on his I Am romance series. “We had a conversation and I was like, ‘I don’t get it! I’m successful, I’ve got all of these things going on for me, but finding the person that’s for me is proving… difficult,'” Wright said.

Well, if she can’t lock down a lover, who can?