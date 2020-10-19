Leaked Apple docs say 5G speeds are not supported on iPhone 12 when using two lines in Dual SIM mode; source says Apple will enable this feature later this year (Joe Rossignol/)

Joe Rossignol / :
Leaked Apple docs say 5G speeds are not supported on iPhone 12 when using two lines in Dual SIM mode; source says Apple will enable this feature later this year — iPhone XS models and newer feature both a physical SIM slot and a digital eSIM, allowing for a feature known as dual SIM, dual standby.
