Leaked Apple docs say 5G speeds are not supported on iPhone 12 when using two lines in Dual SIM mode; source says Apple will enable this feature later this year (Joe Rossignol/)

Joe Rossignol / :

Leaked Apple docs say 5G speeds are not supported on iPhone 12 when using two lines in Dual SIM mode; source says Apple will enable this feature later this year  —  iPhone XS models and newer feature both a physical SIM slot and a digital eSIM, allowing for a feature known as dual SIM, dual standby.

