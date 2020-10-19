Lachie Neale Brownlow Medal ceremony blasted by Caroline Wilson

Veteran AFL columnist Caroline Wilson has taken aim at the Brownlow Medal ceremony after Lachie Neale was forced to award himself the medal off a mantlepiece.

Neale polled an incredible 31 votes in just 17 games, 10 ahead of his closest opponent, but was robbed the customary tradition of the previous year’s winner putting the medal around his neck due to COVID-19 restrictions.

However, while last year’s winner Nat Fyfe wasn’t in the same building as Neale for the ceremony, Wilson argued that someone in the Brisbane headquarters should have awarded Neale the medal rather than him having to put it around his own neck.

“Trying to find the person who had the idea that Lachie Neale would present the medal to himself is tougher than trying to find out the person responsible for hotel quarantine,” she told Nine’s Footy Classified.

Lachie Neale was forced to award himself the Brownlow Medal due to COVID-19 restrictions (Seven)

“No one is owning this, the closest I’ve gotten is, ‘Oh it was someone in events’. Simon Black is the cup ambassador and was in the room and is a Brownlow Medallist. Chris Fagan could have done it, Andrew Wellington the president could have done it.

“Being given the Brownlow Medal is one of the most wonderful things you see in a football year.

“The comment from Nat Fyfe, ‘Mate, I wish I could come over and give you a hug’, I loved all of that.

“Why didn’t they think of it? No one is putting their hand up today to one of the great stuff-ups of this year. Symbolically it was horrible.”