LA Reid Sold 100% Of His Music Catalog – Boyz II Men, TLC, Whitney Houston!

Bradley Lamb
Music industry veteran LA Reid has officially sold all his music rights, has learned.

The veteran music executive is making headlines with some surprising news. The 64-year old record executive has reportedly sold 100% of his 162-song writing and publishing catalog to Hipgnosis Songs and its Investment adviser, The Family (Music) Limited for an undisclosed amount. 

And there’s more. L.A. Reid will reportedly be joining the company’s Advisory Board. 

