Kunal Kemmu turns chef at home during the quarantine

The coronavirus pandemic has forced everyone around the world to stay at home. Now, since people have plenty of free time at home, they’re using it to get creative.

It seems like Kunal Kemmu too has decided to try his skills in the kitchen. Kunal’s wife Soha Ali Khan posted a video of the actor yesterday. In the video, when Soha asks Kunal what he’s cooking the actor replies saying, “Spaghetti Bolognese” Initially, Kunal joked that he’s cooking the meal for himself but he later told that it was for his wife Soha as well. Take a look at the hilarious video below.











Feels like Kunal Kemmu is putting his time at home to good use.