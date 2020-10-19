Kristin Cavallari’s New Revelations on Lauren Conrad, Stephen Colletti

In late March, she, Cutler and their kids ended up spending more time in the Bahamas than they originally planned given the coronavirus pandemic. However, once they got back from paradise, their life together would never be the same again. “I was in the Bahamas for a month, and we knew what was happening, Jay and I, and so we came home and we were separated,” she said, “and, you know, we obviously made the decision to get a divorce.”

However, as she made clear, their split announcement wasn’t a decision made on a whim. “It’s interesting because it’s like whenever someone’s announcing they’re getting a divorce, like we didn’t make that decision last night and then all of a sudden put it out there. It had been coming for a long time,” she continued. “And so, by that point it was almost like a sense of relief, like I was just relieved to get it out there and start this next phase of my life. But, it’s still very sad and very up and down and it still is. It’s been a rollercoaster. I mean, it’s sad when you close a chapter of your life and Jay and I were together for 10 years and we have three kids together. I will always love Jay in some capacity and so, it’s tough.”