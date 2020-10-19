Kodak Black Transferred To Another Facility After Suing The Federal Bureau Of Prisons

Rapper Kodak Black has been transferred to a high-security federal prison in Illinois a month after he filed a lawsuit against the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

His attorney, Bradford Cohen, says that Kodak was moved from the USP Big Sandy in Kentucky to a facility in Oklahoma City, USP Thomson.

“Bill has been moved to OKC detention center in anticipation of him being moved to a new prison a week after we filed our lawsuit for abuse and denial of religious freedom in Washington DC,” Cohen writes. “We are hopeful its a move consistent with the Presidents First Step Act mandate and they move him to within 500 miles of his home and he is afforded the treatment the Judge Ordered in his case. We are optimistic that BOP will follow the mandates and not send him further away in retribution of the lawsuit. #prisonreform #justicereform #kodakblack @kodakblack”

The lawsuit was filed by Kodak’s team following his claims of torture.