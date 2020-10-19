Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Long Blonde Tresses While Wearing Boyfriend Sweatpants

Khloe Kardashian is showing off her good looks in new photos for her company Good American. The 5’10” reality star and mother of one modeled the line’s Cropped & Cool Sweatshirt with the Boyfriend Sweatpants. Khloe shared a photo slideshow of herself modeling the outfit while posing with a car. In one video, she appeared to be on a sunroof or standing by a window while pillowy clouds floated overhead. In the two photos, she sat against the vehicle’s bumper and showed off her classic beauty while wearing the outfit.

Khloe also wore a different hairstyle in the photos and video. She wore her hair blonde for over a year and recently went back to being a brunette. Now, it seems that Khloe is reconsidering her color change and misses her blonde hair.

The Cropped & Cool Sweatshirt retails for approximately $75 as do the Boyfriend Sweatpants. Khloe wore the outfit in black and looked stunning.

Both Khloe Kardashian and Good American shared the photo slideshow on their official Instagram accounts. Good American shared the following caption along with their slideshow.

Casual style meets cloud-like softness ☁️ Our coziest collection is finally back—grab your favorites while you still can! @khloekardashian wears The Cropped & Cool Sweatshirt + Boyfriend Sweatpants

You may see the photo slideshow that Khloe Kardashian shared with her 122.4 million followers below.

While many fans loved Khloe’s outfit, they also gave Khloe plenty of compliments on her hairstyle. Khloe credited Jesus Guerrero with the look that was long, blonde and flowed to her waist in curls.

Ash K. Holm did Khloe’s makeup and she looked flawless.

Khloe recently made headlines for speaking out about the backlash she receives for her changing face. Many people continue to say that Khloe has undergone so many procedures she looks unrecognizable. Khloe hasn’t admitted to having plastic surgery though she has used other cosmetic procedures.

Regardless of how people think Khloe has changed over the years, most people agree that she looks gorgeous.

What do you think about Khloe Kardashian’s recent photos?

Charisse Van Horn is a freelance writer from Tampa Bay. She enjoys writing about celebrities, entertainment, and fashion. Any reproduction of this article outside of Celebrity Insider will be met with legal action by the writer.



