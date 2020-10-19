Kershaw to start Game 1 of World Series for Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers are turning to a familiar face to start Game 1 of the World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Los Angeles confirmed that three-time Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw will get the ball on Tuesday evening. Tampa Bay previously announced Tyler Glasnow as its starter for the opening game of the Fall Classic.

Kershaw battled back spams during the National League Championship Series and faced the Atlanta Braves in Game 4 last Thursday, which the Braves won 10-2. He was chased from that contest in the sixth inning and surrendered four earned runs.

The 32-year-old was available to come out of the bullpen for Games 6 and 7 of the NLCS, but manager Dave Roberts decided to rest the veteran with the hope that his team would erase a 3-1 series deficit and make it to the World Series.

Kershaw compiled a 6-2 record with a 2.16 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 62 strikeouts in 10 regular-season starts. In 19.0 postseason innings this year, he’s posted a 3.32 ERA with 23 strikeouts and 0.95 WHIP.

It’s likely Kershaw would start Game 5 (if necessary) on Sunday night.