Kelly Clarkson Reveals She Once Signed an Autographed as Carrie Underwood: ‘That Might Be Illegal’

In an episode of her show, the ‘Miss Independent’ singer recalls an embarrassing story which sees her getting mistaken for her fellow ‘American Idol’ winner by a stranger who asked her for an autograph.

Kelly Clarkson might have done something “illegal” in the past because of one awkward encounter. When hosting the Friday, October 16 episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show“, the “Miss Independent” singer hilariously revealed that she once signed an autograph as Carrie Underwood after being mistaken for the latter.

The 38-year-old shared the incident in a segment of her talk show titled “I’m Awesome At Being Awkward”. To guests Michelle Buteau and Cheryl Hines, she spilled, “This girl came up to me and was like, ‘Oh my god, your song ‘So Small’ is one of my favorites,’ and I kept thinking, ‘I don’t have a song ‘So Small’, and then she said another song and I was like, ‘Oh, you think I’m Carrie Underwood.’ ”

“And I literally look nothing like Carrie Underwood,” the current full-time coach on “The Voice” judge pointed out with a chuckle. She went on recalling, “I was so embarrassed for her that I just… She was like, ‘Can you sign this?’ And I totally signed ‘Carrie Underwood.’ I think that might be illegal!”

This was not the first time Kelly talked about the awkward encounter that saw her getting mistaken for her fellow “American Idol” winner. Back in 2016, the “Because of You” songstress shared a similar story during an appearance on Z100’s “Elvis Duran and The Morning Show”.





“People come up to me all the time. Okay, we look nothing alike, we sound nothing alike, there’s nothing about us that’s similar, really, except we were both on ‘Idol’,” the estranged wife of Brandon Blackstock divulged at that time. “People are always like, ‘I love your song, ‘So Small’,’ and I’m like, ‘Thank you. Thank you, I think you’re thinking I’m Carrie Underwood.’ It always happens!”

While Kelly admitted to being mistaken for Carrie, her guests Michelle and Cheryl revealed their own awkward encounters. Michelle claimed that once a stranger on a plane mistook her for Kim Coles, but more often she was confused for Raven-Symone. Cheryl, on the other hand, was once thought to be Julie Bowen from “Modern Family“.