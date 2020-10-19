Kash Doll Teases Possible Pregnancy

Instagram

While the ‘Ice Me Out’ rapper lets her fans wait until Thursday to find out if it’s true she’s having a bun in the oven or not, some people are already doubting her claim.

Kash Doll teases a baby is potentially coming her way. While she’s still not sure about it, the Detroit-born rapper apparently has had her maternal instinct kick in and didn’t wait until she got it confirmed to share the news.

So she took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, October 18 to tell her followers that she may be having a bun in the oven. “I think I’m pregnant,” she wrote, adding that she will give an update once she visits the doctor on Thursday. “I’ll let u guys know Thurday (sic) If so… I go to the doctor thurday (sic).”

But many have doubted Kash’s claim, with one commenting on the post, “Childish for a woman of her age.” Another was not thrilled with the revelation, blasting the “For Everybody” femcee, “Girl if you don’t gedifok off, do we look like we care? You’re pushing 40 and your biological clock is ticking so it’s fair enough…”

Some others, meanwhile, trolled the artist, whose real name is Arkeisha Antoinette Knight, over her misspell of “Thursday”. One remarked, “She first… Needs to learn how to spell Thursday.” Another similarly added, “By who? And what Phone she got? Cuz Siri would’ve never let me misspell Thirsty Thursday.”

It’s not the first time Kash has left people puzzled over her pregnancy claim. Back in April of this year, she shared on both her Instagram and Twitter page a photo of her sporting an apparent baby bump, suggesting that she’s pregnant.

She captioned the photo posted on her Instagram account, “Thank u @mr_ware91 for fixing all my photos throughout my pregnancy… it’s time!” Further making it obvious, she wrote alongside the image on Twitter, “So happy i don’t have to edit my pics anymore! My baby on the way.”

She quickly received congratulatory messages from her friends, including 2 Chainz, but many others thought it might just be an April Fool’s day prank. Kash, indeed, was just joking around with the baby bump pics and later deleted the images from her social media accounts.