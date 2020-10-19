Karen Huger Blasts Candiace Dillard for Trying to Make Her ‘Abandon’ Monique Samuels

Instagram

In a preview of next week’s episode of the Bravo show, the 57-year-old can be seen slamming Candiace for constantly trying to make her turn against Monique, with whom Candiace was involved in a physical altercation previously.

–

Karen Huger isn’t gonna take sides following Candiace Dillard and Monique Samuels‘ violent fight. In a preview of next week’s episode of “The Real Housewives of Potomac“, Karen can be seen slamming Candiace for constantly trying to make her turn against Monique.

“I’m a little upset that you continuously say I should be against Monique,” the 57-year-old tells Candiace. The latter argues, “I need to hear from you that you understand what Monique did was wrong,” referring to her claims that Monique attacked her first during their physical altercation earlier this season.

Hitting back, Karen yells, “You want me to choose a side and to totally abandon Monique, and I’m not going to do that for you.” The situation prompts Dr. Wendy Osefo to chime in, telling Karen that she doesn’t have to abandon Monique and that they simply ask her to hold Monique accountable for her actions.

Meanwhile, in the Sunday, October 18 episode of “RHOP”, the ladies found out that Candiace pressed charges against Monique following the brawl. “How are you feeling?” co-star Gizelle Bryant asked Candiace while they were at Wendy’s daughter Kamrynn’s sip and see. “I’m stressed. I only recently decided to file charges, and it was everywhere in five minutes. I wasn’t expecting it to happen that fast,” Candiace shared.

When Candiace said that she planned to put Monique in jail, Gizelle responded, “That’s a lot.” Robyn Dixon echoed the sentiment, saying, “I would hate for her to go to jail.” While Candiace’s mom Dorothy believed that “there sould be consequences” of everything, Ashley Darby, who used to have beef with Candiace, said, “It actually started with a yelling match on both sides, from what I understand, and it escalated. [Candiace], you were in [Monique’s] face.”

Candiace was offended by Ashley’s remarks, considering that she was actually in the bathroom when the fight erupted. “Is [Monique] paying you to be her mouth piece?” she asked Ashley, who replied, “You have been very aggressive towards me [in the past]. I’m already married to a millionaire. What do I need to be paid for?”

As the two started arguing, Candiace’s husband Chris Bassett stepped in before it went further. “I’m not angry with the way that you’re choosing to move, because you weren’t there and you’re only able to go on what your friend is telling you. If that’s really your friend and you really trust what she says, okay, but I would implore you to just be careful,” he told Ashley.

Meanwhile, Karen revealed to the other Housewives that she reached out to Monique following the fight. She told them that Monique seemed to regret acting violently at the time and that Monique told her that Candiace “didn’t deserve that.”