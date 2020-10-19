Kanye West Claps Back At Issa Rae’s ‘SNL’ Diss!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Kanye West did care much for Issa Rae’s dig directed towards him over the weekend while she hosted Saturday Night Live and hopped on Twitter to respond.

Issa took part in a skit titled Your Voice Chicago, where she played a lead councilwoman for the N.A.A.C.P., discussing the upcoming election on a talk show. In the skit, Issa roots for every Black political candidate no despite their poor credentials or scandalous histories — all of them except for Kanye.

