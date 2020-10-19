Kanye West Claps Back At Issa Rae’s ‘SNL’ Diss!!

Kanye West did care much for Issa Rae’s dig directed towards him over the weekend while she hosted Saturday Night Live and hopped on Twitter to respond.

Issa took part in a skit titled Your Voice Chicago, where she played a lead councilwoman for the N.A.A.C.P., discussing the upcoming election on a talk show. In the skit, Issa roots for every Black political candidate no despite their poor credentials or scandalous histories — all of them except for Kanye.

“Kanye? F him!” she said while rolling her eyes.

In response, Kanye tweeted the following: “Ive always said SNL uses black people to hold other black people back. My heart goes out to Issa Rae. I’m praying for her and her family. I know that the twenty years of service that I’ve paid in the entertainment field has furthered our ability to be more successful,” his tweet reads. The tweet featured a Google search of Issa with the results in Spanish.