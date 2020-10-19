Josh Dunkley trade, Western Bulldogs director Luke Darcy shoots down speculation

Western Bulldogs director Luke Darcy has watered down rumours that star midfielder Josh Dunkley could leave the club and join Essendon on a big-money deal.

With the Bombers set to lose Joe Daniher, Adam Saad and Orazio Fantasia this summer, the club is flush with salary cap space and has been rumoured with landing a big fish.

According to AFL reporter Tom Browne, the Bombers have expressed interest in the 23-year-old Bulldogs star who is under contract at the Whitten Oval through 2022.

However, when news of Essendon’s reported interest in Dunkley was put to Darcy, the Bulldogs great immediately shot down the speculation.

Essendon is reportedly interested in adding Bulldogs star Josh Dunkley to its midfield group (AAP)

“I’ve got a creeping assumption he’s going to stay exactly where he is,” Darcy told Triple M’s The Hot Breakfast.

“Everyone gazes everywhere this time of the year and you want to get every player to your club, whether you can do it or not is another thing.

“That would be a great surprise if he was anywhere other than the Bulldogs.”

After being drafted 25th overall in the 2015 draft, Dunkley has been a prolific ball-winner for the Dogs, but had a down year in 2020, averaging just 18.2 disposals per game.