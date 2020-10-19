Jeremy Cameron to leave GWS Giants, Geelong expected to be the pick, trade news

Just days out from a Grand Final appearance, Geelong has received a major boost with Jeremy Cameron indicating his desire to leave the GWS Giants ahead of his free agency.

The GWS Giants confirmed that the 2019 Coleman Medallist had informed the club of his desire to explore his options as a restricted free agent this summer, and it is understood that the 27-year-old has nominated Geelong as his preferred destination.

“We are disappointed by this news, having tabled what we believe to have been a suitable offer to retain Jeremy,” Giants GM of football Jason McCartney said in a statement today.

“With Jeremy being a restricted free agent, we have a number of avenues to now explore to get the best possible outcome for the Giants.”

Jeremy Cameron endured a torrid 2020 season after a career-best 75 goals in 2019 (Getty)

According to The Age, Cameron met with Giants coach Leon Cameron on Monday to tell him that he wanted to move back to Victoria.

Geelong, Collingwood and Essendon have been linked with Cameron over the last 12 months, but the Cats have become the front-runner in recent weeks, with the club admitting it was pulling out all stops to acquire the star man.

Cameron’s restricted free agency means that the Giants reserve the right to match any contract offer tabled to him by a rival club, forcing Cameron’s club of choice to make a trade to satisfy the Giants’ demands.

If the Giants choose not to match a rival offer, the GWS Giants are expected to receive a first-round draft pick as compensation for Cameron’s departure.

Cameron has been ever-present in the Giants’ side since their inaugural season back in 2012 (AAP)

Geelong would be well-equipped to put together a trade package that will appease the Giants, with the Cats holding three first-round picks in this year’s draft courtesy of last year’s trade with West Coast involving Tim Kelly.

Cameron’s impending departure is a bitter pill for the Giants, just 12 months after the club’s maiden Grand Final appearance.

After warding off rival clubs to re-sign Josh Kelly, Stephen Coniglio and Lachie Whitfield, the Giants had been hoping to lock Cameron in as a part of its core for the future.

Cameron’s decision to leave the club comes after the star forward had indicated both publicly and privately that he would re-sign with the Giants.

Jeremy Cameron exchanges words with Zach Tuohy in the Giants’ Round 1 win over Geelong this season (Getty)

However, due to the financial crunch brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as Cameron’s poor on-field form in 2020, the Giants became increasingly unwilling to match the star forward’s contractual demands.

Cameron’s impending departure continues what is set to be a summer of upheaval at the Giants, with star defender Zac Williams also opting to leave the club, while talented youngster Jye Caldwell is being heavily courted by both Essendon and St Kilda.

Cameron will leave the Giants having played in 121 games since making his debut back in 2012.

The 27-year-old is a two-time All-Australian and his goals tally of 427 is a club record for GWS.