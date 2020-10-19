Jeff Bridges Shares Lymphoma Diagnosis

“As the Dude would say.. New S**T has come to light.”
Jeff Bridges has revealed that he has been diagnosed with lymphoma, but “the prognosis is good.”
The star of The Big Lebowski and Crazy Heart opened up about it on Twitter, writing, “As the Dude would say.. New S**T has come to light.”
“I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma,” he continued. “Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good.”
He also shared that he’s “starting treatment and will keep you posted on [his] recovery.”
“I’m profoundly grateful for the love and support from my family and friends,” Jeff wrote in another tweet.
“Thank you for your prayers and well wishes. And, while I have you, please remember to go vote. Because we are all in this together,” he finished, adding a link to Vote.org.
Many of his peers were quick to offer words of encouragement and love.
