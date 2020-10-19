Home Entertainment Jeff Bridges Shares Lymphoma Diagnosis

Jeff Bridges Shares Lymphoma Diagnosis

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Updated 3 minutes ago. Posted 4 minutes ago

“As the Dude would say.. New S**T has come to light.”

Jeff Bridges has revealed that he has been diagnosed with lymphoma, but “the prognosis is good.”

The star of The Big Lebowski and Crazy Heart opened up about it on Twitter, writing, “As the Dude would say.. New S**T has come to light.”


Vera Anderson / WireImage

“I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma,” he continued. “Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good.”

As the Dude would say.. New S**T has come to light.

I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good.

I’m starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery.

He also shared that he’s “starting treatment and will keep you posted on [his] recovery.”


Jason Laveris / FilmMagic

“I’m profoundly grateful for the love and support from my family and friends,” Jeff wrote in another tweet.

I’m profoundly grateful for the love and support from my family and friends. Thank you for your prayers and well wishes. And, while I have you, please remember to go vote. Because we are all in this together. https://t.co/6sAU4MYixl Love, Jeff

I’m profoundly grateful for the love and support from my family and friends.

Thank you for your prayers and well wishes. And, while I have you, please remember to go vote. Because we are all in this together. https://t.co/6sAU4MYixl

Love, Jeff

“Thank you for your prayers and well wishes. And, while I have you, please remember to go vote. Because we are all in this together,” he finished, adding a link to Vote.org.


Trae Patton / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via

Many of his peers were quick to offer words of encouragement and love.

@TheJeffBridges Oh my. Man. My prayers are with you my friend. Sending love and a big hug. xo

@TheJeffBridges Oh my. Man. My prayers are with you my friend. Sending love and a big hug. xo

@TheJeffBridges @bowiesongs A cancer diagnosis is scary. When my fiancé had cancer, he was told it was either Lymphoma or another one. We were praying lymphoma because the prognosis is so good. I know it’s impossible to think of a cancer diagnosis as lucky, but this is very beatable. My very best wishes.

@TheJeffBridges @bowiesongs A cancer diagnosis is scary. When my fiancé had cancer, he was told it was either Lymphoma or another one. We were praying lymphoma because the prognosis is so good. I know it’s impossible to think of a cancer diagnosis as lucky, but this is very beatable. My very best wishes.

Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLES

©