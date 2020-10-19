Jason Derulo Went All Out After “Savage Love” Hit #1

The guy knows how to celebrate.
Have you heard “Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)” yet? It’s the great and laid-back new single from Jason Derulo, BTS, and New Zealand producer Jawsh 685. If you haven’t had a listen yet, it’s only a matter of time: the song just hit #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 last week.
It’s no surprise that “Savage Love” is a hit: BTS teased the song by engaging in a dance challenge with Derulo and Jawsh 685 on TikTok right before it came out. The video’s racked up over 44 million views since.
So, yeah, of course this song is a smash—and when you rack up another chart-topper, you know you have to party. So Derulo hit up Los Angeles restaurant Catch LA and bought shots for the whole. Damn. Place. The final bill? Over $112,000.
All we’re saying is: the next time Jason Derulo has another #1 single, we’ll make sure to be at the party too.
