Japan, Vietnam reach broad agreement on transfer of defence gear By

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga visits Vietnam
TOKYO () – Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Monday Japan and Vietnam had reached broad agreement on transfers of defence equipment and technology.
“It is a big step in the field of security for both countries that we reached an agreement in principle on the transfers of defence equipment and technology,” Suga said after meeting with his Vietnamese counterpart, Nguyen Xuan Phuc, in Hanoi.
