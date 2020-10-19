Jaideep Ahlawat reacts to the success of Paatal Lok

Jaideep Ahlawat recently featured in the crime drama Paatal Lok. The web series was produced by Anushka Sharma’s Clean Slate Films and received critical appreciation for its writing, acting and cinematography.

Ahlawat played the lead in the show and many regard his performance as one of the best in the history of the Indian OTT space. During an interview with a leading daily, the actor spoke about the immense love he’s been receiving ever since the show went online. He said, “I got a lot of love from people. Today, people make memes about my character Hathiram and share. Just recently, I got a message from a person claiming he has watched Pataal Lok for the 12th time, I was mesmerised. It has been a great experience, and it continues to be. I’m happy to have been a part of that.”

Let’s hope we see Ahlawat in more such intense characters in the future as well.