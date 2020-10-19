Jack Wighton result leak, Phil Gould and Paul Gallen debate future of awards night

NRL analyst Phil Gould has urged the the league’s leaders to take greater control of the Dally M Awards after the controversial end to Monday night’s ceremony.

Jack Wighton was awarded the Dally M Medal ahead of Clint Gutherson on 25, Nathan Cleary on 24, Cameron Smith on 22, and Luke Keary and Shaun Johnson on 18 points.

However Wighton’s win was shockingly leaked online hours before the result was officially revealed at the event, prompting the NRL to launch an investigation into the mishap.

Jack Wighton with the Dally M (Getty)

Wighton said he was not aware of the leak due to his phone being confiscated before he was announced as the Dally M winner, but it was nevertheless an embarrassing moment for the league.

As a key stakeholder of the awards night, a select few at News Corp were informed of the Dally M Medal results hours earlier at 3pm (AEDT). They were still expected to follow a strict embargo, but that was obviously broken last night.

Gould said a gaffe like this must be avoided in the future, and that can only come from the NRL taking more control of the event.

“The league has got to take ownership of everything – of absolutely everything with its major award every year,” Gould said on Nine’s 100% Footy in the aftermath of the Dally M disaster.

Wighton speaks after Dally M win

“That’s got to be a part of the league’s protocol – that it takes ownership of absolutely everything and nothing is leaked to the media. We don’t give media a head-start on stories or anything like that, they’ve got to learn with everybody else.”

Gould described the “accident” was a “bad look for the game”.

“It’s very unfortunate what’s happened tonight, and obviously someone is going to pay the penalty for that,” he said.

“It’s a bad look for the game. It’s bad luck for the game to have their big night spoiled the way it is. It’s very prestigious for the players. The players look forward to these awards every year.”

Former Sharks, Blues and Kangaroos star Gallen argued that its not the only aspect of the Dally M Awards that needs some attention.

“The thing with the media involvement [is] some media actually pick the Dally M. So I think there’s not a perfect system to pick the players week in, week out, the 3, 2 , 1 [points],” he said on 100% Footy.

Wighton wins the 2020 Dally M Medal

“At the end of the day, I think they do get the best player in the competition. I would have picked Nathan Cleary this year, but I think the best player generally gets the Dally M at the end of the year.

“But there are games throughout the season where you look at the 3, 2 and 1 and think, ‘Wow how did they come up with that?’

“That’s just a personal point of view, but I definitely don’t think there’s a perfect system.”