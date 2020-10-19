It’s official: Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty team up for Cirkus

Last week there was a strong buzz that Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty would team up again, after the super success of Simmba. Today the makers finally made it official that the Singh-Shetty collaboration is titled Cirkus, which is an adaptation of Willaim Shakespeare’s play Comedy of Errors. The play has earlier been adapted into a Hindi film by Gulzar saab as Angoor.

Presented by Bhushan Kumar in association with Reliance Entertainment, the film will also star Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma, Siddharth Jadhav, Johny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar and Murli Sharma. Ranveer Singh will start shooting for the film next month in Mumbai, followed by schedules in Ooty and Goa. The makers are planning a winter 2021 release. We’re sure this will be a heavy duty entertainer, like all Rohit Shetty films. So Ranveer and Varun Sharma will play the lead roles of people who have identical twins and are separated at birth.

Ranveer Singh will also appear in a cameo in Rohit Shetty’s next Sooryavanshi, where he will replicate his role of Simmba, from the film Simmba. He has an epic scene with Singham (Ajay Devgn) and the new cop in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe Sooryavanshi (Akshay Kumar). We can’t wait for these entertainers.