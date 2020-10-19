‘It’s insane’: This is what happened when schools reopened in a virus-hit community.

In mid-September, parents of students at Corner Canyon High School, in an affluent suburb of Salt Lake City, received a text urging them to beg the school board to keep classrooms open.

Three weeks into the school year, the number of coronavirus cases at the Corner Canyon was rising, and the district was considering shifting to online instruction.

After parents flooded the board with messages, the school stayed open. Within a week, the number of cases had nearly quadrupled. A teacher was hospitalized and put on a ventilator.

When the board finally decided on Sept. 18 to close the school temporarily, 77 students and staff members had tested positive.