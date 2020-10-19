‘It Meant Everything to Me’

Netflix/Adam Rose

During the sit-down on ‘My Next Guest Needs No Introduction’, the reality TV star is also seen getting emotional while recounting her 2016 Paris robbery in addition to sharing details of her friendship with President Donald Trump.

Kim Kardashian is one of the guests to appear in the upcoming season of David Letterman‘s Netflix show “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction“. The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star is set to discuss various topics in the wide-ranging interview, including her infamous sex tape which eventually led her to worldwide stardom.

Speaking to the host, the 39-year-old reality TV star shared that the sex tape scandal with her ex Ray J helped her family deal with similarly controversial situations. “That meant everything to me,” Kim said, according to E! News, adding that she was “so upset” when the tape leaked online. “When we had our first big, public scandal, that is how we always got through things, is with each other. I have my family, that’s all that matters.”

The sit-down also saw Kim getting emotional while recounting her 2016 Paris robbery. “They had been following me for two years leading up until this moment,” the wife of rapper Kanye West revealed. “I didn’t know that they had someone at the elevators, someone at the front, someone that moved the camera, someone that broke the door, someone in the getaway car. There was a whole team of people that had planned this.”

The episode featuring Kim also saw David touching on Kim and Kanye’s friendship with President Donald Trump. “Hopefully, for the next multiple administrations, I’ll be working with the White House, helping them with clemencies,” Kim, who managed to persuade Trump to lift the life sentence on Alice Johnson, said. To that, David responded, “I’m grateful for what you’re doing, but it doesn’t make me feel any better about the current administration.”

Kim, meanwhile, seemingly didn’t want to publicly blast POTUS as she said to David, “I understand him.” The mother of four later admitted that people warned her not to go to White House, saying, “Trust me, everyone called me and said, ‘Don’t you dare step foot in that White House or your reputation is done,’ ” though she chose to go because she wanted to work for prison reform. “But see, your good work is overwhelming. It’s a positive force that diminishes what I consider to be unacceptable behavior by the president,” David responded.

Also featuring interviews with Robert Downey Jr., Dave Chappelle and Lizzo, upcoming season 3 of “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction” will premiere on Wednesday, October 21 on Netflix.