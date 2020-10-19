Best answer: Yes. We don’t have too many details right now but we know that Zombies mode will be included with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and that it’s packing some new features.

Is Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War going to have Zombies?

Yes, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will have a Zombies mode, much like every Treyarch-developed Call of Duty title before it. Zombies mode is again set in an alternate universe, with a story focus as new horrors are unearthed.

The reveal gave us some new information. This time around when starting off, you won’t begin with a pistol but instead a particular loadout that you’ve designed. Players will also be able to call in killstreaks or even evacuate the map for special rewards.

The big reveal, though, was that there will be cross-play support for the first time. You can form squads across “platforms and generations,” according to the official website. There will also be cross-progression, so you can advance on your Battle Pass in the Zombies mode.

Finally, Zombies will also get free post-launch DLC. This also marks a big departure for the franchise, which previously featured map packs you had to buy.

We don’t have many further details at this time, but based on past games, players can expect a variety of maps with a wide variety of complicated scenarios to survive and easter eggs to find.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies what other modes will be included?

In addition to Zombies, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will have a campaign and based on the preview we checked out, it seems to be a globetrotting political thriller. Warzone is continuing on, with cross-progression between the battle royale mode and the multiplayer suite. All of the different multiplayer modes in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, including Zombies, have full cross-play and cross-progression.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is set to release on Nov. 13 on PS5, PS4, PC, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Xbox One. It may yet end up being one of the best PS5 launch games available.