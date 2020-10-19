Inside Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake’s Most Intense Year Yet

And so Timberlake and Biel celebrate another year of matrimony, learning and loving, forgiving and forgetting, procreating and parenting.

“We have similar values; we believe in loyalty, honesty. We like to have fun,” Biel told Marie Claire about her connection with the Social Network star in 2017. “We like a lot of the same things. Also, in the business, we’re all very career-oriented, and you have to be a little selfish. I understand that about my peers—about being focused and driven—and if you can find that and someone who shares the same values as you, it’s like: Score!”

As for Timberlake, about a week before their 2012 wedding in Italy, he told members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, “We have a couple of rules in our relationship. The first rule is that I make her feel like she’s getting everything.

“The second rule is that I actually do let her have her way in everything. And, so far, it’s working.”