Ice Cube Denies Being A ‘Sellout’

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Ice Cube has responded to people calling him a sellout after he agreed to work with President Donald Trump’s administration on the ‘Platinum Plan.’

“When I got bus to school. Homies called me a sellout. When I started rapping in 1983. Bangers called me a sellout,” Cube tweeted. “When I left NWA. They called me a sellout. When I start doing movies. Rappers called me a sellout. When I started my own league. The arena said it was a sellout.😂”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR