In a new interview, the 59-year-old ‘Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness’ star also calls out her nemesis Joe Exotic by calling him an ’embarrassment’ for how ‘he treats human life and animal life.’

Carole Baskin has come out as bisexual. The “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness” star made the bombshell revelation in a Monday, October 19 interview with Pink News. “I have always considered myself to be bisexual,” she declared.

“Even though I’ve never had a wife, I could just easily have a wife as a husband,” the former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant went on to say. “I was always very male-oriented in the things I did … I never had any mothering instincts or anything, you know, I never played with dolls. And so I always thought that there was something off there, that I couldn’t quite put my finger on.”

She also shared that she started exploring her sexuality back in the ’80s. At the time, she was engaged to a psychologist who was working with HIV patients in the LGBTQ community. “But it was during the ’80s that I discovered that through dealing with the LGBT+ community that I [realized] I had just as equal feelings for women as I did for men,” she explained.

The Big Cat Rescue founder also didn’t believe in gender differences. “As far as the way I feel about us, I think we are all one and I just don’t see us as being different genders or different colors or anything,” the 59-year-old divulged.

In the interview, she also blasted her nemesis Joseph Maldonado-Passage a.k.a. Joe Exotic, who openly identifies as gay. Calling him “an embarrassment to the human community,” Carole added, “It’s not a matter of what your sexuality is, this man is just a deviant in the way that he treats human life and animal life.”





Carole is currently married to her husband of 16 years Howard Baskin as they exchanged vows in 2004. Prior to this, the big-cat enthusiast was married to Don Lewis, who disappeared on August 18, 1997 before he was declared dead later.