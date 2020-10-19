Hrithik Roshan’s funny birthday wish for Kunal Kapoor is all things sweet

Hrithik Roshan and Kunal Kapoor have been best buddies since childhood. The two Bollywood hunks may not have worked together, but that hasn’t come in the way of their friendship.

Yesterday, October 18, was Kunal Kapoor’s birthday. And Hrithik Roshan took to Twitter to wish the actor. His tweet certainly left the netizens smiling. Hrithik Roshan posted a rare throwback click of himself and Kunal Kapoor. The two actors, who are otherwise known as the sexiest men in Bollywood, are seen here as lanky teenagers. They seem to be waiting for something and look extremely disinterested in posing for the camera. If this rare picture wasn’t enough, Hrithik Roshan cracked us up with the hilarious birthday tweet, which reads, “Happy birthday man. I am so glad we don’t look like these two.”

Yes, the two have totally transformed themselves completely. But one can’t deny that this picture is a treat for their fans.

Happy birthday man. I am so glad we don’t look like these two âÂ¦@kapoorkkunalâÂ© pic.twitter.com/1A5VQe0hco

— Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) October 18, 2020

Hrithik Roshan who was last seen in War, has remained silent about his next project. The actor might begin work on the remake of Satte Pe Satta or don the superhero cape for Krrish 4. We’re waiting for the annoucement.