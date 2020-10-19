Here’s why everyone was given a wristwatch on the sets of Bell Bottom



Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta were in Scotland to shoot for Bell Bottom last month. It was the first unit from Bollywood to resume shooting during the pandemic for an outdoor schedule. They were snapped leaving on a private jet for the UK. Later reports claimed that the production house, Pooja Entertainment, took good care of the entire cast and crew to ensure the safety of everyone on the set.



The entire cast and crew of the film were given wristwatches to keep a check on the person’s body temperature, stress level, oxygen level, blood pressure and pulse. It was done as a precautionary measure as they were filming during the ongoing pandemic. That’s unique alright.