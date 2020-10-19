Home Entertainment Harvey Weinstein’s Lawyers Say He Will Die In Prison!!

Harvey Weinstein’s Lawyers Say He Will Die In Prison!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2

Attorneys of disgraced movie exec Harvey Weinstein say that he will die in prison if he is not freed.

They say, Weinstein, who contracted and survived COVID-19 earlier this year, is in poor health.

“[Weinstein’s] physical and mental condition has so deteriorated, I do not think it’s an overstatement to say that if he is not released as part of this application, his chances of surviving in prison are rather low,” attorney Barry Kamins, told Judge Angela Mazzarelli during a virtual hearing.

“The defendant is almost blind, and he’s not ambulatory, and he’s on 20 medications,” said Kamins, adding that Weinstein is currently using a wheelchair.

RELATED ARTICLES

©