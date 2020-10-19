Harvey Weinstein’s Lawyers Say He Will Die In Prison!!

Attorneys of disgraced movie exec Harvey Weinstein say that he will die in prison if he is not freed.

They say, Weinstein, who contracted and survived COVID-19 earlier this year, is in poor health.

“[Weinstein’s] physical and mental condition has so deteriorated, I do not think it’s an overstatement to say that if he is not released as part of this application, his chances of surviving in prison are rather low,” attorney Barry Kamins, told Judge Angela Mazzarelli during a virtual hearing.

“The defendant is almost blind, and he’s not ambulatory, and he’s on 20 medications,” said Kamins, adding that Weinstein is currently using a wheelchair.

According to Kamins, Weinstein’s medical conditions include diabetic retinopathy, coronary artery disease and spinal stenosis, or pressure on his back nerves, which causes a dragging foot.

His legal team has applied for $2 million bail, pending the outcome of Weinstein’s appeal of his case in New York.

Weinstein is also facing 11 counts of rape, sexual battery and other charges connected with attacks on five women.