Halliburton posts loss as oil rout hits services demand By

FILE PHOTO: Halliburton's campus in Houston, Texas
() – Oilfield services provider Halliburton Co (N:) on Monday posted its fourth consecutive quarterly loss as this year’s slump in oil prices due to the COVID-19 pandemic hit demand for its services.
Net loss attributable to the company was $17 million, or 2 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a profit of $295 million, or 34 cents per share, a year earlier.
