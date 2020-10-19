Home Entertainment Hailey Baldwin Gets Justin Bieber’s Initial Tattooed on Ring Finger

Hailey Baldwin Gets Justin Bieber's Initial Tattooed on Ring Finger

By
Bradley Lamb
The daughter of Stephen Baldwin is unraveled to have honored her singer husband with the meaningful ink weeks after they celebrated the first anniversary of their wedding ceremony.


Hailey Baldwin has marked her devotion to husband Justin Bieber with a new tattoo on her ring finger.

The model added to her inking collection with an etching of her other half’s initial and a star symbol on her left hand, with celebrity tattoo artist Mr. K sharing a snap of the design on his Instagram page.

Hailey also had another tattoo – the word “beleza”, which means “beauty” in Portuguese – inked on the side of her neck.

Sharing pictures of both, Mr. K wrote: “J is for @justinbieber and beleza ‘beauty in Portuguese. It was PLEASURE for your trust on this meaningful piece @haileybieber #haileybieber #justinbieber #mrktattoo.”

Hailey’s decision to have two new tattoos comes after she and Justin celebrated a year since their second, 2019 wedding ceremony with a series of sweet social media posts last month.

Holy hitmaker Justin shared a black-and-white photo of himself and the supermodel kissing during their nuptials, writing: “Hailey Bieber. I am so lucky to be YOUR husband!”.

“You teach me so much everyday and make me such a better man! I am committed for the rest of our lives to empower you to be the woman God has called you to be!”.

He continued: “My heart is to enable you to achieve all of your wildest dreams! I promise to always put you first, to lead with patience and kindness!! Happy anniversary my beautiful sweet girl.”

Hailey also marked the milestone, sharing black-and-white snaps of her and Justin kissing, posing together and exchanging rings. She also shared a photo of herself walking down the aisle.

“One year ago we had the best wedding,” she captioned her post. “Wish I could live this day over and over.”

