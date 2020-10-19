Grand final will be Cameron Smith’s final game before retirement, says Peter Sterling

League legend Peter Sterling has dismissed Melbourne’s explanation that the decision to chair Cameron Smith off the field on Friday night was simply a photo opportunity.

Smith completed a lap of honour before being carried off Suncorp Stadium after the Storm downed Canberra in the preliminary final, in what is likely to be the last time the 37-year-old plays in Brisbane.

It’s widely expected Smith will bring down the curtain on his incredible career after this weekend’s grand final against Penrith, however the Melbourne captain continues to insist he hasn’t made a final decision.

He began the week by ruling out an Origin comeback in what is seen as another sign that he’ll hang up the boots after this weekend’s decider, before urging everyone to concentrate on the game, rather than his future.

“I totally understand there is going to be interest in what I am going to be doing next year but players retire all the time,” Smith said.

“Everyone just needs to enjoy grand final week. Let us not focus on the individual.”

There’s still no official word on whether or not he’ll play in 2021, yet Sterling believes there was more to Friday night’s post-match scenes than Smith and the Storm are letting on.

“Straight away you put two and two together, and four is that this was his last game at Suncorp Stadium,” the former Parramatta halfback told Wide World of Sports’ Sterlo’s Wrap.

“This weekend will be the last game in his unbelievably illustrious career. That just doesn’t look like anything else to me.”

Storm coach Craig Bellamy said after Friday night’s game that he thought it would be nice for Smith to have a photo if that turned out to be his last match at Suncorp Stadium, scene of many of his greatest State of Origin moments for Queensland. But the Melbourne mentor maintains he’s still not sure if his captain will play again next season.

“I don’t know, maybe they’re just way too smart for us all, and maybe Craig Bellamy has this great foresight, that he might not retire but we don’t want to miss this chance here, because that will be a great shot,” Sterling said.

“If he doesn’t retire this week do you just put those in the delete bin?

Cameron Smith (Getty)

“I think from what I saw last weekend it just said he’s finishing up. Win, lose or draw I think it will be his last game, but if he could win his last game then that might just absolutely nail it for him.”

Sterling, who saw legendary teammates Ray Price and Mick Cronin bow out of the game after a grand final win in 1986, says he doesn’t believe Smith will make anything official before Sunday night’s game.

“I don’t think that’s been the build-up. I know there’s been pressure on him to make the announcement, especially when it has ramifications for Brandon Smith and Harry Grant, but I’d like to think this will be about the team’s build-up for this game,” Sterling said.

“If the decision comes it will be later on and there’ll be some fanfare about it, but not as much as there would have been if it had been announced earlier.”