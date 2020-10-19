Google brings a fresh coat of paint and new features to its smart displays

You may normally interact with your smart speaker or even your smart display with voice commands, but Google’s finally decided to make better use of that screen beyond just enabling video calls and the occasional YouTube video. The company is rolling out a new ‘visual experience’ for its smart displays, replacing the old one-page home screen with a new tabbed interface.

There are now five tabs on the main screen: Your Morning, Home Control, Communications, Media, and Discover. The first tab, which actually changes to Your Afternoon/Evening based on the time of day, is designed to give you the most important information at the moment. So, it’ll show you your first meeting of the day or the weather in the morning and adjust its recommendations accordingly as the day goes on.

Home Control, as you might guess, lets you control all your connected devices from one central location, while Communications will be your go-to for all those video conferences we’re all doing these days. Oh, and alongside Google Meet and Duo, Assistant-enabled smart displays will also support Zoom “later this year.”

And when you are in that meeting, Google Meet now supports auto-framing the video so that if you’re pacing around the kitchen while talking to your boss (though I wouldn’t recommend doing that!), the camera always stays focused on you. Google’s smart displays are also getting a bunch of other features to make your videoconferencing experience a little better, such as pinch-to-zoom, four-person grids, video pinning, and the ability to cancel or reschedule upcoming Meet appointments right from the device.