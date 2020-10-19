Global Processing Services Continues International Growth with Visa Investment

Article content continued

Kevin Murphy, CEO of Crosscard and representative of the GPS Strategic Customer Council, commented: “The Visa investment is a resounding endorsement of GPS’ market-leading issuer processing capabilities, with some of the biggest global digital brands having benefitted from its ability to launch innovative products quickly and reliably. We commend GPS for its partner-centric approach and unparalleled flexibility which have been invaluable in accelerating our growth as one of Europe’s leading digital issuing solutions provider, and for supporting us on our journey whilst we pivoted towards focusing on our issuing business.”

“With GPS having established its place as the trailblazer in fintech processing, the Visa investment is a natural and logical next step in its evolution towards becoming a global payments processing leader,” Murphy concluded.

Financial Technology Partners LP and FTP Securities LLC (FT Partners) served as the exclusive financial and strategic advisor to GPS in this transaction.

About Global Processing Services (GPS)

Global Processing Services (GPS) is the trusted and proven go-to payments processing partner for today’s leading challenger brands, including Revolut, Starling Bank and Curve.

Founded in 2007, GPS’s highly flexible and configurable platform places the control firmly in the hands of global fintechs, digital banks and e-wallets, enabling them to deliver rich functionality to the cardholder.

GPS is certified by Visa and Mastercard to process and manage any credit, debit or prepaid card transaction globally, with offices in London, Newcastle, Singapore and Sydney. It is equipped to meet the stringent standards required by Tier 1 banks and has integrated with more than 40 issuing banks and operates programmes for 180+ clients in 60 countries, using over 150 currencies.

