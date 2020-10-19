Flaming Lips Bubble Concert Pictures

We’ve seen our fair share of pods and bubbles, some clearly better than others, in the past few months.
But we’ve finally gone into batshit territory.
The Flaming Lips invited 100 or so of their fans to test out a space bubble concert concept at the Criterion in Oklahoma City.
Just rocking out in plastic bubble balls.
And according to EW, the lead singer, Wayne Coyne, has been putting himself in plastic balls for a decade or so.
This particular plastic bubble concert was apparently part live show and part music video and is seen by the band as a success.
Coyne told CNN, “We, as the Flaming Lips, we like the idea that we are doing something different. … I think it could be cool. It could be fun. And we could all have a, you know, a crazy unique experience.”
Sooo, what do you think? You itching for the bubble ball concert experience?
