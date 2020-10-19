Fivio Foreign Denies Beating His Pregnant GF!!

Rapper Fivio Foreign has issued a statement that he was physically abusive towards his pregnant girlfriend.

“I appreciate y’all support and concerns and prayers… But I ain’t Neva hide nuffin I do or deny who I was. I wud neva hurt or harm any pregnant woman especially not my GF. My mother wud kill me, plus I’m raise’n 2 blacc lil gurls. & Woman do everything for me in my life,” he wrote in his first tweet.

He continued, “In relationships people argue and have disagreements, Whoeva kno is kno we been argue’n we argue & we Weill always argue. It’s juss unfortunate dat I have nosy ass neighbors who can’t mind dey own business. Wasn’t da 1st Tyme and won’t b da last.

“Im loud rich blacc and I have a past so people judge but we will get past dis.. We get thru everything we go thru. We family.”

Fivio was arrested last week for allegedly assaulting his pregnant girlfriend. The woman told police that he punched her in the back of the head, kicked her, hit her with a glass bottle and pushed her into a hallway without clothes.

When the cops arrived, he told officers that they had argued about “relationship issues” but denied assaulting her. He was charged with simple assault with bodily injury and was denied bail.