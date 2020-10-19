Home Entertainment Fivio Foreign Denies Beating His Pregnant GF!!

Fivio Foreign Denies Beating His Pregnant GF!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Rapper Fivio Foreign has issued a statement that he was physically abusive towards his pregnant girlfriend.

“I appreciate y’all support and concerns and prayers… But I ain’t Neva hide nuffin I do or deny who I was. I wud neva hurt or harm any pregnant woman especially not my GF. My mother wud kill me, plus I’m raise’n 2 blacc lil gurls. & Woman do everything for me in my life,” he wrote in his first tweet.

RELATED ARTICLES

©