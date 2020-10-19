First unboxing videos offer closer look at blue iPhone 12 and graphite iPhone 12 Pro

The first iPhone 12 unboxing videos have started to hit the web today. These videos come from various sources who have access to iPhone 12 shipments ahead of Friday’s public release, and they offer a real-world look at new color options and more.

The first video was initially shared on Twitter by Duan Rui, and it shows the graphite iPhone 12 Pro being unboxed. In the video, you can see the stainless steel design of the device alongside a new paper screen protector, as opposed to plastic screen protectors that Apple has used for many years.

Here is a YouTube version of the video, uploaded by Ben Geskin:

Meanwhile, a separate video has also emerged showing our first real-world look at the blue iPhone 12 model. This video shows an interesting look at the aluminum sides alongside the smaller box that Apple is using now that there are no EarPods or charging brick included.

The first iPhone 12 orders have started shipping out to pre-order customers, but none of those orders are likely to arrive before Friday, October 23. These videos likely originate from people inside retailers and other outlets that have early access to iPhone 12 shipments. We expect reviews from the press to hit at some point this week.

