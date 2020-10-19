First Look at Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy for ‘Hocus Pocus’ Reunion

Walt Disney Pictures

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy are set to make this year’s Halloween more bewitching than ever. More than two decades since their film “Hocus Pocus” was released in theaters, the three actresses are set to reunite for a virtual Halloween fundraising event.

Teasing her annual Hulaween fundraising gala, Midler has taken to her Instagram account to share the first look at the one-time-only reunion special. The 74-year-old actress and her two former co-stars put back on their iconic costumes as the Sanderson sisters while standing in front of a blue screen.

“Your 3 fav witches – @sarahjessicaparker @kathynajimy & ME – are returning for 1 night only on 10/30 at 8p ET!” she wrote in the caption of the snap. She added, ” ‘In Search of the Sanderson Sisters’ is the best thing to happen to #Halloween since Hocus Pocus + Reeses Pieces. Get your tix now (link in bio) and support @NYRP #nyrphulaween.”

The Halloween virtual event, which will stream on October 30, is promised to be one of the “hottest pandemic-safe Halloween events of the year.” “In Search of the Sanderson Sisters: A Hocus Pocus Hulaween Takeover” will follow the sisterly trio who return from the dead to terrorize a New England town.

“Every year, the New York social calendar in October culminates with Midler’s annual ‘Hulaween’ costume gala, a star-studded fundraiser to benefit NYRP,” the event’s organizer said in a statement. “This year, due to COVID-19, the event will go virtual, welcoming fans of all ages around the world to attend.”

Tickets for the event are priced at $10 and will benefit the New York Restoration Project, an organization that Midler launched back in 1995 and is dedicated to create “more green space for underserved communities to grow their own food, connect and access safe spaces directly in their neighborhood.”

The virtual event aside, fans can hope to see more of the Sanderson sisters’ reunion as Midler, Parker and Najimy have all expressed interest in a “Hocus Pocus” sequel. “Oh my goodness me. Oh, I hope they get to me before I’m a corpse,” Midler told Entertainment Tonight last year. “We wanna fly again. I hope Disney+ is a big success and I hope we get to do it, because [Winifred] is of course one of my favorite characters…. I can’t wait to read the script. We’re gonna see what happens.”

Parker, meanwhile, fueled the sequel rumors as she replied to a fan who asked about the possibility of a new “Hocus Pocus” movie, “We have all said yes. Now we wait.”