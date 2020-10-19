Euronext halts trading on all products due to tech glitch By

© . FILE PHOTO: The logo of stock market operator Euronext is seen on a building in the financial district of la Defense in Courbevoie
By Thyagaraju Adinarayan
LONDON () – Exchange operator Euronext (PA:) said it halted trading in all its cash and derivatives products on Monday due to a technical issue, affecting equities trading in Amsterdam, Brussels, Lisbon and Paris.
“We are working to resolve this issue and we will provide an update as soon as possible regarding the expected pre-opening time and resumption of trading,” Euronext, which operates the CAC, said.
A spokesperson for the company declined to provide further details on the reason or the expected duration of the outage.
France’s blue-chip index CAC 40 () was up 0.8% at 4,976.15 points before the halt. Germany’s DAX () and London’s FTSE 100 () have all drifted lower in the last 30 minutes.
The outage follows a severe one on the Tokyo Stock Exchange earlier this month, which brought stock markets in Japan to a complete standstill, in the worst-ever outage for the world’s third-largest equity market.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.