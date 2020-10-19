Emma Roberts Puts Her Growing Baby Bump On Full Display In Stine Goya Midi Dress

Emma Roberts still isn’t revealing her due date, but she’s definitely getting bigger! Her growing baby bump was on full display in a khaki-green, Stine Goya dress that Emma was spotted wearing. This is the first child for Emma and her partner Garrett Hedlund and while she’s keeping details regarding her due date a secret, Emma did reveal she’s expecting a boy. Emma has looked flawless throughout her pregnancy and the new photos are no exception.

Emma was spotted in Los Angeles wearing the gorgeous dress and made sure she was safe from the Coronavirus virus by wearing a face mask. Emma has worn stylish, decorative masks throughout the pandemic and she maintained the trend in the photos. Being pregnant throughout the Coronavirus pandemic provides inherent risks and it is imperative that pregnant women abide by social distancing guidelines and ensure that they are taking steps to minimize exposure. Emma has always worn a face mask when out in public and looks stylish while doing so.

The dress that Emma Roberts wore is called the Mavelin Checkered Midi Dress. The dress features a checkered pattern in khaki and black and retails for approximately $345. Emma looked gorgeous in the outfit and fans quickly shared photos of the 29-year-old stunner.

Emma has worn ultra-feminine, roomy dresses throughout her pregnancy and has looked fabulous every step of the way.

The face mask that Emma wore is from Ahida Correale and is a denim mask with white embroidery on it. The mask is called the Vote face mask as it has the embroidered word “vote” on it. This isn’t the first time that Emma was seen wearing the face mask.

The Ahida Correale Vote face mask retails for approximately $41. For footwear, Emma kept things simple and comfortable. She wore a pair of Gucci Princetown slippers in black. The shoes retail for approximately $695. You may see several photos of Emma Roberts wearing the outfit below.

Emma Roberts💛💜 🎃🇺🇸10月15日 in LA🇺🇸🎃@RobertsEmma pic.twitter.com/chuIAbup9y — _ (@sssselenalllove) October 19, 2020

What do you think about Emma Roberts’ maternity style? Do you like the dress that she is wearing?

Advertisement

Charisse Van Horn is a freelance writer from Tampa Bay. She enjoys writing about celebrities, entertainment, and fashion. Any reproduction of this article outside of Celebrity Insider will be met with legal action by the writer.



Post Views:

0