Eagles TE Ertz likely out 3-4 weeks; RB Sanders out 1-2

The Philadelphia Eagles lost more than just a game to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

ESPN’s Chris Mortensen and Adam Schefter are reporting that three-time Pro Bowl tight end Zach Ertz suffered a high ankle sprain in Sunday’s defeat that dropped the NFC East club to 1-4-1 overall. It’s believed Ertz will miss 3-4 weeks because of the injury.

Additionally, running back Miles Sanders hurt his knee on Sunday and is doubtful to play on Thursday night when the Eagles host division foes the New York Giants.

Ertz, widely viewed as one of the best players at his position, tallied 24 catches with 178 receiving yards and a touchdown in the first six games of the season. Richard Rodgers, second on the depth chart at tight end, caught three passes in Sunday’s loss. He has receptions for 99 yards this year.

Sanders, meanwhile, leads the Eagles with 434 rushing yards, and the 23-year-old has also contributed three touchdowns on the ground. Quarterback Carson Wentz is second on the team with 171 rushing yards.

Boston Scott, who had four yards on two carries against Baltimore, has accumulated 67 rushing yards on 21 attempts in 2020.

Both the Eagles and Giants (1-5) have won only once this fall. The Dallas Cowboys sit at 2-3 ahead of a “Monday Night Football” game against the Arizona Cardinals. The Washington Football Team is 1-5 following Sunday’s one-point loss to the Giants.